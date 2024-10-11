"HARD TO GRASP": Cedar Island community wiped by Helene, resources for displaced neighbors in Taylor Co.

Taylor County has resourches to help Cedar Island neighbors whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Helene.

Neighbors say they are optimistic about the future, even if their living situation might have to look different.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sadly, one thing a lot of Cedar Island neighbors have in common is complete devastation from Hurricane Helen. I’ve spent time here in Cedar Island talking with people who lost absolutely everything during the storm. And yet, while homes have vanished, optimism for the future remains.

"Everything in there I built, it has a tremendous amount of sentimental value, this is my home," said Eric Carr.

Carr's home is no longer standing; another victim of Hurricane Helene and one of the many repair journeys in Taylor County.

Helene's destructiveness has completely changed the landscape of places like Cedar Island.

"It was, it was devastating," said Carr, "But it was not totally unexpected, although the enormity of it was, is still, right now, hard to grasp."

Carr tied down items and boarded up his windows. He was prepared for Helene, but not the extent of the surge.

"No, there was nothing left at all," said Carr.

And yet, his mood is up.

"If I let this consume me, then I'm not going to get anywhere, I can't think that way," said Carr.

Instead, Carr is being practical about the future, which does not include leaving here.

"I'm gonna move a camper in here as soon as I can get power and water which will hopefully be within a month," said Carr.

Carr said everything would be mobile. He is one of many who I've spoken to who have lost their home.

Shawna Beach, the Taylor County Property Appraiser, said people who completely lost their homes can receive a property tax refund in January. Beach said that's put in the legislature after events like this.

Displaced neighbors can also submit photos of damage and apply for temporary housing via the Appraiser's Office website.

"It's going to take a lot, it's going to take a lot, a lot of time, a lot of effort, but I have full confidence that we are able and that we will rebuild and we will come back better and stronger than ever," said Beach.

It's an optimism I have yet to see dwindle in Taylor County's recovery.

"An old saying about when one door closes, another's opened, I think you've got to look at it that way," said Carr.

Again, you can submit your property damage photos on the Taylor County property appraiser website which can be found here.