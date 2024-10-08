Taylor County population expected to almost double with Milton evacuees, says Emergency Management

Taylor County Emergency Management are already seeing impacts from Hurricane Milton including an influx of evacuees.

Population of Taylor County is expected to almost double, says Emergency Management, filling roads and neighborhoods just recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Watch the video to find out about the measures in place to mitigate traffic and keep neighbors safe.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

As Taylor County still recovers from Hurricane Helene, measures are in place for incoming hurricane Milton. Emergency management are providing information about what residents need to know ahead of long lines of traffic and an influx of people as Milton looms.

Taylor County already seeing impacts from Hurricane Milton; an increase of evacuees from South Florida.

John Louk, Emergency Management Director, said they are expecting the poulation in Taylor County to almost double with evacuees.

Louks said they saw similar scenes during Hurricane Irma in 2017, so they are prepared.

"We’ve asked for additional support from the Florida Highway Patrol," said Louk.

They’re stationed along Highway 19.

Additional Leon County deputies are also here to keep damaged houses secure.

Milton impacts arrive on the heels of Helene damage while many neighbors are trying to get back on track.

"Folks are still even reeling from Idalia and Hurricane Debby so this apparently is just another hit they’re taking," said Louk.

All disaster relief sites in Taylor county have been closed and will reopen when it is safe following the storm.

Taylor County Emergency Management are also looking for volunteers to help with their relief efforts. These will continue following Milton's landfall. You can find more information and sign up here.