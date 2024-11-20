Helene damage aggravates food insecurity concerns in Taylor County

Food insecurity in Taylor County has been aggravated by Helene damage.

Second Harvest says they have distributed an additional 1 million lbs of food to affected areas since Helene

Watch the video to find out why the holiday season looks different for many for the second year in a row, and how you can help

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Food insecurity remains one of the top concerns in rural areas like Taylor County, especially following destruction from Hurricane Helene that has left many families unable to live in their homes. That means the holidays look a lot different this year. For some, this is the second year in a row following Idalia.

Hurricane damage has brought many holiday plans in Taylor County to a grinding halt. Idalia, Debby, and Helene damaged many homes, businesses, and even churches.

"It's like a 3 punches in the stomach kind of thing," said Pastor David Johnson of Northside Church of God. He lost parts of his roof to Helene.

Even then, Johnson said he feels lucky. He knows many who are suffering with worse.

What strain has that put on the community?

"I mean, I don't know if I can put it into words, it's overwhelming honestly, people don't know where to turn," said Johnson.

Having to choose where to divide funds between repairs, utilities, and essentials - like food.

One of the demands the Second Harvest of the Big Bend has been tracking.

"We've just seen an increased need and it hasn't just been one disaster, it's been thing after thing for a lot of these families," said Libby Simmons, Director of Development, adding that they have distributed an additional 1 million pounds of food to affected areas since Helene.

"You lose your home, or you lose your job, things like that, they're visiting our food pantries for the very first time," said Simmons.

There's limited funds to go around, said Johnson. A fact that's hard to reckon with, particularly during the holidays.

"It's a strain, it's a struggle, and again, it's a sacrifice," said Johnson.

Do you spot a light at the end of the tunnel?

"If these hurricanes stop coming, yes," said Johnson.

ABC 27 is working with the Second Harvest to meet needs just like these. You can help us out by donating turkeys at our turkey drive on November 21st at Ponce de Leon park in Downtown, or at Bannerman Crossing in Northeast Tallahassee. You can also make a monetary donation here.