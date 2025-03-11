Taylor County faces damage and ongoing flooding after weekend storms

Community support remains strong, with neighbors checking in on the store's status.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Heavy rainfall from weekend storms caused significant damage and flooding in Taylor County. I’m Lentheus Chaney in Perry, taking a look at the damage and hearing from neighbors' concerns.

Save-A-Lot Grocery on S. Jefferson was hit hard by excessive water on its roof, causing it to cave in.

Manager and neighbor Tina Bruno says the store will open as normal, and repairs should begin soon.

This isn’t the first time the grocery store has seen damage.

"We’ve been hit by a car twice, and the last time we got hit, it pushed us off the foundation in the front of the store."

This is what it looked like after it was damaged by a storm, just weeks after Hurricane Idalia back in 2023.

It was then that they decided to keep their doors open despite the damage.

"Everybody in this community is really great. You know, they’ve all been calling this morning. ‘Are you guys open? Are you guys OK?’ So it’s been, you know, we’ve been good."

Just eight miles away on Turner Road, neighbors are struggling to get in and out of their homes because of flooding. According to neighbor Jason Turner, this has been an ongoing issue that neighbors have reported to government officials.

"We're dealing with this more and more—multiple times a year—where the water comes up like this and stays like this for months before it finally recedes enough where you're driving kind of on dry ground."

Turner says the flooding has hurt local businesses, caused car breakdowns, and made it difficult for homeowners to sell their properties. In Taylor County, I’m Lentheus Chaney, ABC27.

