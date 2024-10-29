CONCERNS OVER STATE OF ANIMAL SHELTER: Advocates to meet with Taylor County Commission to push for change

Taylor County Commission and animal advocates will meet Tuesday in a workshop to share improvements for the animal shelter

This workshop comes about following the outcome of a County Commission meeting in August

Animal advocates say they are unhappy with the conditions they are seeing at the shelter

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What does the future of the animal shelter look like in Taylor County? A Taylor County Commission workshop on Tuesday will help decide that. Animal advocates are fighting for improved services and better protocols at the shelter.

"It matters for the animals, they didn't ask to be there," said Andrea De La Cruz with Hearts for Hometown Dogs.

Animal advocates are ready for change at Taylor County Animal Control.

"Taylor County needs to move out of the stone age and do better for the animals there," said De La Cruz.

They say they're tired of poor conditions, a lack of sanitation, accountability, and emergency veterinary care.

Now a group of animal advocates and the nonprofit Hearts for Hometown Dogs will meet with the Taylor County Commission on Tuesday to discuss the changes they want to see.

"We hope to see animal control conditions and policies reflect the current standards of care for the animals at the shelter," said De La Cruz.

Tuesday's meeting is in response to the County's direction provided in August.

Hearts for Hometown Dogs suspended their volunteer services in August because of what they say are poor conditions, like overpopulation.

The Florida Shelter Animal Census and the Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida reported in 2023 that there were 42 animal intakes per 1000 residents in Taylor County. That's compared with 15 intakes per 1,000 residents in Leon County. An area that has a population of more than 280,000 people

I contacted the County for an updated comment ahead of the meeting but I have not heard back from them.

The workshop will take place at 6pm on Tuesday, October 29. It is open to the public.

