ADVANCING RURAL HEALTHCARE: How Doctor's Memorial Hospital is boosting resources in Taylor County

It's been almost two months since DMH opened the doors to their new Emergency Room after renovations.

Changes also include new staff and new programs for patients.

Watch the video to hear from neighbors about how the changes are changing perceptions of rural healthcare and helping their community advance.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A boost in rural healthcare in Taylor County. It's been almost 2 months since the opening of Doctor's Memorial Hospital's new Emergency Room. Patients said there has been a noticeable difference in care. Facilities have been even more important in the last few months which has seen two hurricanes make landfall here.

Structural and staff revamps at Doctor's Memorial Hospital, DMH, in Perry are changing the times for patients.

"Nurses and doctors in a lot cases are local people that we know and we trust them," said Keith Ragans, a Perry native.

"They were going to save me, it was just so obvious and I was pretty close to not being here," said Susan Baxley, another Taylor County resident.

Baxley came to DMH in critical condition, a place she had reservations about before. However, she described the great care she received.

"She leaned over and she patted my shoulder and she said well look here how you doing," said Baxley.

It was a home away from home at a time when she needed it most.

"Just very, very proud and happy that our hospital was growing with the times," said Baxley.

Neighbors reported in a Community Health Needs Assessment survey by the Florida Department of Health that two challenges were healthcare access and prevention services. These were identified as priorities moving forward. That was in 2022.

That's been the focus of an 18-month project here, responding to patient feedback.

With a big overhaul to bring in new staff, new programs, and new facilities.

"We want to break what tends to be a stigma of rural healthcare sometimes, oh it's rural, it's not going to be as good," said Lauren Faison-Clark, CEO of DMH.

The next big hospital is in Tallahassee, over 45 miles away.

"When people move to a new community, they look at schools and they look at healthcare often, and we're going to take care of the healthcare piece," said Faison-Clark.

Patient commitment that's felt in full force by many in this community.

"Really great to be able to come to a hospital that's housed with your friends," said Ragans.

"I'll always come here because I think they've got the right path," said Baxley.

Staff said the goal is continue to build on these programs and facilities, taking patient feedback into consideration.

