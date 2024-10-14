CONSEQUENCES OF HELENE: One Taylor County utility company feeling financial strain, impacts felt by neighbors

Taylor Coastal Water and Sewer District are asking customers to continue paying a monthly fee, even if they do not have services.

This is so they can keep their doors open and continue to provide services when they are able to fix equipment damaged by Helene.

Neighbors have mixed opinions. The company also had to up their reconnection fee by $500 to offset any customers who decided to cancel their services after damage to their homes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Helene's impacts in Taylor County stretch beyond property damage.

Businesses like Taylor Coastal Water and Sewer District are feeling the financial strain.

69% of their customers have lost their homes, but the company cannot afford to lose their business.

Customers are being asked to keep paying a monthly fee of $97.82 for water and $34.28 for sewer, even if they do not have services.

If they choose to disconnect, there will be a reconnection fee of $1000, a $500 increase from their usual amount. Their $200 dollar disconnect fee has been waived following the hurricane.

I asked Lynette Senter with Taylor Coastal why they had to raise the reconnection fee. "Because we were unsure how many customers were actually going to stay with the District," said Senter.

Senter said they do not receive any funding from the County, so they rely on customers paying their fees to keep the business going.

Neighbors have mixed feelings over the decision with many reaching out to me.

Some saying the email communication of the decision was in poor taste considering the impacts of Helene.

For others, they are happy to support.

"If they're not getting paid, and they shut it down, then that's longer for us that need to rebuild and get back in business," said Keaton Beach neighbor, Spyridon Aibejeris. He lost property during Idalia and again in Helene.

"You're like oh I lost everything and I don't have that much money, and I think some of them are so hurt they're disgusted with the place," said Aibejeris.

While he understands his neighbors frustrations, Aibejeris doesn't want this to become another set back in the county's recovery.

Senter said the board is expected to discuss those customer concerns at their meeting on October 17th.

For people who are without utilities they are working to get those restored by the end of next week.

