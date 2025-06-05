Miami company donates $180,000 worth of materials to help Taylor County protect homes for hurricane season

Mr Glass donated $180,000 worth of impact doors and windows to protect Taylor County homes this hurricane season.

The total donation will help rebuild and restore 16 homes.

Mr Glass worked with Representative Jason Shoaf and the Taylor County Strong Long Term Recovery Group to ensure people received the help they need.

Watch the video to see why this County still needs support.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hurricane damage recovery still taking place in Taylor County with many neighbors still living in campers. Efforts are underway in Perry to help this community restore and strengthen their homes, particularly now we’re at the start of this year’s hurricane season.

A donation of impact windows and doors arriving in Taylor County Thursday to help a community still recovering from Hurricanes Idalia and Helene.

As this hurricane season gets underway, people like Gale Taylor are still living in a camper.

"You're still not in your home now, right?"

"No," said Taylor.

"What sort of damage are you still dealing with?"

"I have nothing," said Taylor. "So I'm in a camper."

Taylor received new windows and doors Thursday to be used when she does begin rebuilding

"It's one thing off of my list that I don't have to worry about where am I going to get the money from to make this purchase because they are specialty windows and doors that are made for security, resistance," said Taylor.

Mr Glass windows company is behind the donation that will provide materials for 16 homes, totaling tens of thousands of dollars.

"We believe that rebuilding is not just about structures but about restoring hope and security," said Daryl Rivera with Mr Glass.

Mr Glass has been working with Representative Jason Shoaf and the Taylor County Strong Long Term Recovery Group to make sure critical needs are addressed.

"So it's going to help, you know, with the cost," said Pastor David Johnson, with the Taylor County Strong Long Term Recovery Group. "It's going to help, you know, with efficiency. It's going to help with security, safety."

Johnson has been involved with the volunteer recovery group since Idalia, adding there are still up to 150 homes waiting for help.

Some have been waiting for, since Idalia, which is, you know, approaching two years here in a couple months, that they have needed help," said Johnson.

Preparations that will be critical for a County nervous to see what this year's season will bring.

Thursday’s delivery contains the material for 4 houses. The total amount Mr Glass Windows will donate is about $180,000 worth of material.

Statement from Mr Glass Doors & Windows Manufacturing, LLC

On behalf of Mr. Glass Doors & Windows Manufacturing, I am honored to be here in Perry today. In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, our hearts were moved by the resilience and determination of this community.



Mr. Glass witnessed the extensive damage and was inspired to assist in the rebuilding efforts. Our manufacturing plant is located in Miami— the usual target of most hurricanes. Mr. Glass knows firsthand what it takes to brace against the worst of high-velocity winds, heavy rain, and storm surges. As a result, Mr. Glass is donating $180,000 worth of impact-resistant doors and windows to aid in the reconstruction of homes affected by the hurricanes.



Today marks the first delivery, providing impact doors and windows for four homes. This initiative is made possible through our collaboration with Pastor David Johnson, Lead Pastor at Northside Church of God and Chairman of the Taylor County Strong Long-Term Recovery Group, and Congressman Jason Shoaf, whose dedication to the recovery of Perry has been instrumental.



We believe that rebuilding is not just about structures, but about restoring hope and security. Mr. Glass is committed to standing with Perry as it rebuilds, ensuring that every home is stronger and safer.



Thank you for allowing us to be part of your journey toward recovery and renewal for a stronger Perry

