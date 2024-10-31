Watch Now
Taylor County extends early voting period due to Hurricane Helene

  • Taylor County has extended early voting up to Election Day.
  • The extension includes Monday, November 4.
  • A request for an extension was made due to Hurricane Helene.

The Taylor County Supervisor of Elections says the county has extended early voting up to election day. That includes the Monday before November 5th.
The move comes after the widespread damage due to Hurricane Helene.

The elections office say the county requested the extension following Hurricane Helene, and the governor granted it.

Registered voters can cast their ballot from 7 AM to 7 PM at the elections office off of US-19 in Perry.

