New garbage truck for the City of Perry, boosting collection efficiency and worker safety

The City of Perry has allocated state and local funds to purchase a new, gently used garbage truck.

Current trucks have had technical issues meaning alternate methods have had to be used causing collection delays and safety concerns for workers.

Watch the video to find out more about the truck, why it's needed for workers, and how it is helping you and your neighbors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

You'll see a new garbage truck on the streets of Perry, that's boosting safety and efficiency for your trash collection. Looking into why this new truck is significant during the holiday season and how it's helping you and your neighbors.

Garbage pick up is getting faster and safer in Perry, that's with the purchase of a new gently used trash truck by the City of Perry with state and local funds.

Compared to their current trucks, drivers, like Robert Britt said the updated model is changing the game.

"It can do 3 men's job with this new truck, and it's very, it's a nice piece to have," said Britt, describing the importance of the resource to help out their small team. extremely important resource for their small team.

Do you feel the difference day to day?

"Oh yes, oh yes, oh yes, what does it feel like? It feels like walking on a cloud," said Britt.

Perry has 3 main garbage trucks that have recently been out of action with technical issues, meaning workers like Robert have had to use this backhoe to hand collect trash.

Describe to me the differences when you're on that backhoe.

"The backhoe is very dangerous," said Britt. "You got cars coming around you and it's unsafe for the guys picking up the garbage. At the same time, riding along the backhoe, you have to hold on to it and you're hitting the bumps, it's jumping and it's very unsafe and we don't want anyone to fall."

It was a concern neighbors took to city leaders like Danielle Ondash, the general services superintendent.

"They were noticing that we were using our backhoe more frequent here recently to pick up garbage and they noticed how unsafe it was," said Ondash.

What kind of impacts did you see on trash collection having to use that backhoe?

"Delays in pickup, garbage misses," said Ondash, describing the impacts.

Britt said the new truck is combating these issues.

"Where it would take us 8 hours to do a zone, you can do it in probably 6 hours, 1 man could," said Britt. He said it's a resource that is even more important during the holiday season.

Do you see an influx in garbage during the holiday season?

"Yes," said Ondash. "I wouldn't say double but quite a bit. It's enough that if we don't have extra trucks, we have to make 2 trips to the landfill."

The new truck is giving peace of mind to Britt.

"Everybody wants to come to work, everybody wants to go home, safely, to our families," said Britt.

The City said this new truck will not impact the current trash collecting schedule. The City will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Regular garbage collection will continue for December 26 and 27.

