Taylor County parents find relief as schools reopen doors

Taylor County Schools will reopen Wednesday following Hurricane Helene's devastating impact.

Neighbors are collecting donations for those families sending students back to school.

As families deal with the impacts of Helene, students will be welcomed back to a safe space in their community.

Taylor County Schools will reopen less than a week since the hurricane.

"Homes that were beautiful standing when we left, nothing but concrete slabs left," said mom Hope Webb.

She is among the mothers in the county dealing with the damage left by Helene.

With a five year old at the Steinhatchee School, she said she is relieved to know doors will open at schools across the district on Wednesday.

"Knowing that I have a safe place to take my kid for several hours is going to be huge because then I can really focus in on those few hours to get what I can get done," Webb said.

That's what Taylor County School District Superintendent Alisha Beshears said is their goal.

"A kid should not have to be in the middle of these disaster zones," Beshears said. "If we can help for 7 or 8 hours a day, that's what we're supposed to do."

Webb was one of the people helping others recover while she cleans up.

She helped her friend Brandi Shaw Catalanotte collect clothing for kids and parents to prepare them for school starting back up.

Shaw Catalanotte traveled from Gainesville each day this week to help her home county and is happy to see the support.

"There's good in this world," Shaw Catalanotte said. "There's so much good. Three text messages and the love and support that came out because of one person telling me, these babies are starting school and they don't have anything to put on their backs."

Along with clothing, they are also gathering hygiene products and home essentials for parents.

Webb said the outpouring of support locally and outside has been overwhelming.

"The amount of love we have received is insurmountable," Webb said.

The superintendent said students and staff that are not ready to return to school due to storm impact will receive an excused absence.

