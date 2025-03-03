ELEVATE FLORIDA: New statewide program helping residents make homes severe weather ready

Elevate Florida is a statewide program that helps residents prepare their homes to stand severe weather.

Applications can be submitted for structure elevation, mitigation reconstruction, acquisition, demolition, and wind mitigation.

Watch the video to find out more about the program and how you can apply.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

We are 90 days away from next hurricane season. That's a pretty terrifying prospect for communities like Steinhatchee where you can still see last year's hurricane debris on the sides of the road.

This year, state and local agencies are putting an even greater emphasis on mitigation to get ahead of any potential severe weather.

We're looking into a new program that you can apply for to protect your home and ease some of your anxieties.

It's called Elevate Florida - a new program led by the Florida Department of Emergency Management. Its main goal is helping victims of natural disasters who have suffered property loss or damage.

"This has got rolled out really fast, and their goal is to strengthen the infrastructure of Florida, to make us more resilient," said Dr. Danny Glover, Taylor County Emergency Management Director.

That's through structure elevation, mitigation reconstruction, demolition, and wind mitigation — some of the projects this program will fund.

At least 75% of reconstruction costs will be covered by federal funds. Applicants will have to provide 25%.

"In the past, when you apply for mitigation," said Glover, "a lot of times you had to go through the County and there was a process and it took a while, people told me usually 2-3 years but this is where residents apply directly to the state, they're able to speed up the process."

Elevate Florida's website has this estimated timeframe.

Some applicants could construction begin as early as 3 months after applying.

Anna King runs Fiddler's Restaurant and Resort in Steinhatchee. King said applying for a program like this is a no brainer for coastal residents.

"They can save lives, they can save homes, and I think that's something people really need to get behind," said King. "We're on the offense now instead of defense, because that's what we've been doing right, we're literally fixing homes just for them to be flooded again."

While King said she didn't sustain enough damage to apply for Elevate Florida during Helene, she's encouraging everyone she knows to do so. That is because she's seen how elevating a structure, like Fiddler's, can mitigate damage.

"You can't control the weather but you can prepare what you can and that's why when you look at programs like this, it's so important to do those things because you don't want to be a sitting duck, you want to do what you can, in your power," said King.

Preparation she is hoping will give people agency this hurricane season.

Planning is also a huge focus for Emergency Management too, giving the division hope, as they finalize their hurricane season plans.

How different do you think your strategy will be to hurricane season this year now you have the knowledge of Idalia, Debby and Helene?

"I think the timing," said Glover. "We've made a lot more connections with the state, really around the entire United States so if we go through something like this again, we have those contacts to reach out to get people here faster."

Applications for Elevate Florida are open now. Elevate Florida applications are open now. To qualify you must be over 18 and the legal property owner of a residential property in the State of Florida.

Elevate Florida's website also said this program could help lower your insurance premiums and boost your property value. Another thing to note, Taylor County Emergency Management says applicants will have to participate in the National Flood Insurance Program if approved.

