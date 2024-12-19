Coastal Taylor County neighbors still without power grapple with electric rules

Some neighbors are still without power in Taylor County following Hurricane Helene.

The owners of two RV parks said a new regulation requiring the elevation of electric boxes will be costly and pose a liability risk.

Watch the video to learn more about the law:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The months-long clean-up process continues in coastal Taylor County.

But neighbors tell me a building regulation is slowing down an already lengthy process.

Some neighbors here are still without power.

"I called my wife and said hey, there's more houses gone than left standing," said Spyridon Aiberjeris.

Neighbors are still processing what happened after Hurricane Helene in Keaton Beach.

For Spyridon Aiberjeris, clean up at the Old Pavillion RV Park wasn't too bad.

"I looked around and said 'Wow, I'll be back in business in a couple of weeks,'" Aiberjeris said.

That has not been the case.

He said power hasn't been restored to most of the park.

"Here we are, another month. Another month with no income," Aiberjeris said.

A 2018 state law is now being enforced in Taylor County requiring 200-amp electric services to be above base flood elevation.

The guideline from FEMA requires those electric boxes to be lifted more than 20 feet in some areas in Taylor County.

They also need a stair structure to lead to the box.

"I can see structures having to be 18, 20 feet in the air, but not an electric box," Aiberjeris said.

Down the road at Keaton Beach Bums RV park, Jared Hunt has similar concerns.

"That takes up a lot of money and a lot of time plus the liability of someone having to climb the stairs in the middle of the night in case their breaker trips to their campers," Hunt said.

In Steinhatchee, Todd Bowen said it's been hard on his upholstery business.

"I don't have that ability. I really don't have much of an ability to run a business over here," Bowen said.

All three tell me the issue has come up within the last few months.

The problem has been a topic of conversation at several county commission meetings.

Aiberjeris said his family has reached out to state senators and the Governor's office.

He hopes raising awareness about this challenge will bring some relief.

"You're taking away what we need to survive," Aiberjeris said.

Neighbors will meet with county and state leaders in January to learn more about ways forward.

