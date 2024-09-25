Steinhatchee neighbors urged to evacuate ahead of Helene's storm surge

Storm surge flooding could be catastrophic in Steinhatchee Thursday night.

Neighbors are urged to evacuate.

Watch the video above to see how the community is getting ready for Hurricane Helene.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Steinhatchee are bracing for impact yet again."We're really just preparing for the worst but hoping for the best."

I'm neighborhood reporter Kenya Cardonne. With fewer than 24 hours left before we start to feel the force of Helene here, I'm checking with neighbors giving storm preparations their best shot.

Steinhatchee neighbors were hard at work preparing for what could be the worst storm since Hurricane Idalia. Coastal businesses like Sea Hag Marina quick to get everything off the ground. I passed by some riverfront homes where crews are working on the docks to keep the surge from lifting and damaging them.

Joining them right next door is Nile Bryant.

Nile Bryant, Steinhatchee Neighbor - "We been here four years and we been through three hurricanes and a tropical storm in four years."

He tells me Idalia wrecked his boat dock, then he rebuilt it before having to take it apart before Debby and now again before Helene.

Bryant and his family packed everything up and are riding out the weather from Gainesville.

Bryant - "You can replace things that get broken but you can't replace your life so.."

Officials tell me there are no emergency shelters in Taylor County. The division of Emergency Management is recommending Taylor County residents head to the shelters in Alachua County.