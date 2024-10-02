Help available after Helene destroyed more than 250 homes in Taylor County

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — More than 250 homes and businesses in Taylor County were devastated by Helene.

Leaders want to make sure you know where you can turn.

Rubble is what neighbors in this small town will be cleaning up for months.

Drive through Steinhatchee, you'll find debris on every corner.

Devastation like what Anna Smyrnios is dealing with at Bubsie's Bait and Tackle.

She opened in August of 2023.

It saw some damage during Idalia.

After reopening the shop and relocating her home to Steinhatchee, both are now gone.

"I wake up every morning hoping it's a nightmare and I am waking up out of a bad dream, but it's reality," Smyrnios said.

She is one of hundreds dealing with the over $50 million in damage Helene left behind.

Taylor County Emergency Management Director John Louk said that's why FEMA has set up a Disaster Recovery Center at Loughridge Park in Perry.

Points of distribution have been set up across the county.

Aside from those resources, Louk said 205 neighbors have requested temporary housing through the Displaced Home Program.

"As you'll see behind me, this is an example of the trailers we will be donating to the victims," Louk said while pointing at an RV.

With lots of debris on the river, Louk said Florida Division of Emergency Management will be contracting crews to clean up what was left.

Smyrnios said she's grateful to see all the help.

"When push comes to shove in this town, people are like family, Smyrnios said.

Neighbors also need a re-entry pass to get in and out of many coastal areas of the county.

You can pick those up at the Taylor County Sheriff's Office, courthouse and the EOC.