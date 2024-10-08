Some recovery efforts put on pause in Taylor County as Milton nears Florida

Taylor County is one area locally that could see high winds from Hurricane Milton and increased rain.

Helene volunteer efforts and distribution sites have shut down ahead of the storm but some neighbors are continuing recovery.

Watch the video to hear from one man in Taylor County recovering from Helene and bracing for possible Milton impacts at his South Florida home.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Piles of debris feet high line the streets of Steinhatchee.

Neighbors worked hard Tuesday to clean it up before increased rain and wind arrive less than two weeks after Helene made landfall in Taylor County

Chris Williams is like many in Steinhatchee that said...

"Just take it one day at a time," Williams said.

Crews in the area made repairs to damage Helene left behind in the hours before Milton makes landfall south in our state.

Organizers told me volunteer efforts were mostly been put on pause ahead of the storm.

It's not making landfall here, but heavier rain and wind is expected.

The weather won't stop everyone.

Williams said he and his team at the Steinhatchee Marina at Deadman Bay have been hard at work since the storm.

"We've lost about 95 percent of the docks," Williams said. "We've retrieved the majority of them and we've got crews working right now."

In the next few days, he said his team will move under an awning...

"And keep going rain or shine," Williams said.

He said he has another challenge: protecting his main home in Anna Maria Island.

Williams said he prepped that home Monday and plans on staying in Steinhatchee to continue recovery and stay away from Milton.

"It can be a major event," Williams said. "I don't think the people there realize the magnitude of what can happen."

Distribution sites have closed and will reopen when Milton has moved past Florida.

