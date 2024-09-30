"It's a war zone": Steinhatchee neighbors begin recovery with rubble on every corner

Hundreds are without homes and businesses in Steinhatchee following Hurricane Helene.

Roy's Restaurant was lifted off its foundation and destroyed.

Watch the video to see what resources are available for neighbors:

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Destruction was widespread in Steinhatchee.

Countless pieces of debris scattered by the river were a part of Roy's Restaurant.

Their owner is just one of hundreds in this town trying to grapple with what Helene left behind.

"I think I was prepared for the worst; sure enough, here we are," Linda Wicker said.

Wicker, the owner of Roy's Restaurant, said it was lifted off its foundation from Helene's historic nine-foot storm surge.

"This is where we sat last time I talked with you," Wicker said pointing to an area with no structure left behind.

I spoke with her after she had just finished renovating in January after Idalia brought severe damage to the property.

She said they will start over again.

Now, it's even worse and has left her community devastated.

"It's a war zone. It's your worst nightmare," Wicker said. "We have 30 employees without a job so we need help with that."

That's what neighbors have been jumping in to do.

Sysco Jacksonville set up a free food station right next to Roy's.

At nearby McDavid's Cafe, Ashley and Richard McDavid said their customers have brought in food, water, and other essentials.

The rode out the storm in Steinhatchee.

"We didn't think the house was going to hold up," McDavid said. "It sounded like upstairs it was just ripping the house apart."

That's what the storm did to many homes.

That's why HOPE Florida, Sunshine Health, Taylor County Health Department and others set up at the Steinhatchee Community Center.

They handed out food, water, and hygiene supplies. They also worked on getting neighbors temporary housing.

The outpouring of support is something the McDavid's said kept them resilient.

"We've had people ask us 'Why do you live here?' That's why," Ashley said.

The community center is open to help neighbors from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

