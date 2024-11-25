Steinhatchee rallies with Thanksgiving community meal amid Helene recovery

Steinhatchee neighbors are hosting a community meal to celebrate each other and their recovery from Helene.

The goal is to unite as a community and restore a sense of normalcy for many experiencing a different holiday season this year.

Watch the video to find out why neighbors need this event and how you can support their efforts.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Coming together has never been more important for Steinhatchee neighbors this holiday season, following extensive damage that has left many without a home or their belongings.

For many, this year will be a season of repair and restoration but hopefully, some respite as one group aims to restore some normalcy for this community.

A community still goes through the emotions brought on by Hurricane Helene, and the damage it left behind.

"Waves, waves of different emotions, one minute everyone is super strong, and one minute everything is falling apart," said Hannah Curry, a Steinhatchee native.

"For the first time in 36 years, they don't have a home for Christmas," said Curry, describing the damage her family has sustained.

Curry grew up in Steinhatchee, so the last couple of months, have been really trying.

"The true reality is that we basically just got through step one," said Curry. "We got through the clean-up process and some of that's not even done yet."

That means the holiday season in Taylor County looks different, for the second year in a row.

"Looking at your kids are being like sorry it's probably going to be a tight Christmas this year is hard for sure," said Kerri Bowen, another Steinhatchee neighbor.

How does that feel to see the community go through this again?

"It's hard," said Bowen. "It's hard because you see so many people who lost a lot with Idalia and then spent so much of their savings, time, blood, sweat, and tears rebuilding to just have to go again."

Bowen and Curry are part of the team in Steinhatchee hosting a Thanksgiving Community meal on Tuesday.

"If you didn't lose everything, you kind of feel that's the one thing you can do, is just give back and do what you can do," said Curry.

"I think it will be a really good chance for us to come together and be thankful for what we still do have and be thankful as a community for what we can give back to each other and have full bellies and have a good time," said Bowen.

Community members near and far can support this meal by dropping off plates to contribute.

What's the main goal you'd like to takeaway from this meal?

"Definitely just a chance to all be happy again together," said Bowen.

Beyond Tuesday's meal, Bowen and Curry are also part of the time hosting a Christmas tree drive. They tell me many families do not have the extra finances to go around for decorations so they want to try and restore as much normalcy as possible.

They are collecting 3ft, 4ft, and 6ft Christmas. The deadline for donations is December 1st. You can drop off trees here:

Bowen and Curry said any contributions are greatly appreciated to help these families.