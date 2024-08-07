STEINHATCHEE STRONG - Businesses reopening following Hurricane Debby; see what resources are available

Steinhatchee businesses are opening back up following Hurricane Debby.

Debby is the second hurricane to hit the neighborhood in less than one year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The scene in Steinhatchee looks different than it did two days ago when Hurricane Debby made landfall.

I'm Kenya Cardonne back in the Steinhatchee neighborhood, checking in with neighbors and businesses near the coastal areas as they transition back to normality, following Debby's powerful surge. I was here the days Hurricane Debby let its wrath out on Steinhatchee.

A surge that would bring forceful winds, flooding and PTSD for neighbors still getting back on their feet from Hurricane Idalia.

Hurricane Idalia storm surge floods Steinhatchee Marina at Deadman's Bay

Lynzi Chambers, Employee at Kathy's Krab Shack: "We didn't want to see anyone else take a hit like that again because they haven't had complete time to recover."

Take Fiddler's for example.

General Manager Anna King tells me the surge then was catastrophic.

Anna King, General Manager at Fiddler's: "We lost everything, our entire kitchen, all of our equipment."

The hit forced them to shut down until June 15th, not even two months before they found out they would have to brace for impact yet again.

King: "I mean it definitely sucks you kind of feel like you're being victimized by a hurricane, but it's the weather so you know."

Wednesday, I visited a few community staples to see how they are doing two days after Debby.

Chambers: "We did have some cleanups, some things down from wind, we've got a few places on the roof that need to be fixed."

Chambers: "Absolutely, we are hitting the ground running, we are already back open."

Laura Harrington, Neighbor: "I had the shrimp basket with fried shrimp and French fries."

I ran into neighbor Laura Harrington after lunch at Kathi's. She says the entire town is fortunate to see Debby wasn't a total washout.

Harrington: "The town in general we would've just been like what is going on? Why us again? So it would've been devastating for us."

Also back on its feet Wednesday — Fiddler's.

"Me: Had that been six inches higher?

King: It would've flooded the units."

The Salvation Army will be providing hot meals on Thursday at the Sheriff's Office Sub-station here in Steinhatchee.