New Steinhatchee nonprofit provides hope for Helene victims

Rebuilding the American Dream is a new Steinhatchee based no-profit set up in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene to meet the needs in the community.

is a new Steinhatchee based no-profit set up in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene to meet the needs in the community. They have received 65 applications for assistance and are expecting 100 more.

Watch the video to find out how you can support their mission to help more families and how they're trying to grow in the new year

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The motto "Taylor County Strong" is being demonstrated once again with the growth of the new non-profit Rebuilding the American Dream. This organization is providing hope for families in need of resources due to recent hurricanes.

The start of the new year comes with lingering impacts of hurricane damage of 2024 for many Steinhatchee neighbors, like the Carl family.

What kind of damage are you dealing with?

"Well, my wife, and kids and I, we lived in a camper just before the storm," said Kris Carl. "It got destroyed."

Now, they're living in a camper given to them through the Florida Department of Emergency Management's state trailer program.

What financial impact has it had on your family?

"It's been pretty rough," said Carl. "We had just bought our truck a month [and] a day before the storm and it got totaled out."

They also have to replace an air conditioning unit, one of their trucks, and they're still paying off the camper that got destroyed; impacts that are setting them back thousands of dollars.

"There [are] a lot of people that are still struggling," said Carl. "Steinhatchee has a lot of low-income families, a lot of retirees living off social security, disabled veterans like myself living on fixed incomes. We don't have the money to rebuild, we don't have the money to redo."

Hope Webb, and her team, have been giving back with their local non-profit, Rebuilding the American Dream.

"Getting people back on their feet, helping them adjust to this new way of life, be it in a new camper, but helping them find a stable job, helping them find their new path forward," said Webb.

They have received 65 applications since opening, for help with gas money, building supplies, and food assistance.

"Every application we've got we'll probably be able to do something for them," said Webb. "It may be just a Lowe's gift card to help them with materials or it may be something like paying their last two years in property taxes that are back so they don't lose their property.

Rebuilding the American Dream Marketing Director, Kerri Bowen, said being based here means they can respond quickly and efficiently.

Why do you have such a stake in this rebuilding effort?

"There's nowhere else like it," said Bowen. "There's nowhere else you can watch the most beautiful sunsets, and, I'm going to get emotional... It's just, there's nothing like it

"I know these people," said Webb. "I went to school with these people, I've known these people since I was with my grandparents. I've known this community for my entire life."

While the Carls are not quite sure what the next 6 months look like for them, Kris Carl said it has been the love and support from the neighborhood that has carried them through.

"It not only renews your faith in humanity, but it helps heal your soul," said Carl.

Hope said next steps for the non-profit include more fundraising to support more families and contacting bigger home improvement companies in hopes they will donate to their cause. If you think you might be able to help, please contact me at 850-509-3271 or at Maya.Sargent@WTXL.TV. Details about how to support Rebuilding the American Dream can be found here with links to donate and applications for support.

