Roy's Restaurant in Steinhatchee destroyed in Hurricane Helene after rebuilding from Idalia

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Beloved Steinhatchee eatery Roy's Restaurant was completely destroyed in the high waters and strong winds of Hurricane Helene, just nine months after reopening following Hurricane Idalia.

The restaurant shared images of the devastation with customers on Friday via Facebook Live.

The storm surge during Hurricane Helene on Thursday night broke the record for Steinhatchee set by Idalia, and overwhelmed Roy's Restaurant.

Roy's was significantly damaged in Hurricane Idalia's nearly eight-foot storm surge in August 2023. After 131 days rebuilding, the restaurant reopened in January. It was the third time the owners, the Wicker family, had rebuilt in the 20-year history of the business.

A post-Helene rebuild would mark the restaurant's fourth. Neighborhood reporter Kendall Brandt, who followed the restaurant's rebuild after Idalia, is following up today to find out whether the restaurant's owners plan to rebuild again.