TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Taylor County is opening two cold shelters Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights.

One is at the First Baptist Church Student Center. That's at the intersection of E. Green St., and S. Orange St. in Perry.

The other cold shelter is at the Steinhatchee Community Center; 1013 Riverside Dr.

The centers will close if nobody shows up before midnight on the nights they are open.

A cot and blanket will be provided. Residents are asked to bring only essential items with them.