Steinhatchee neighbors left to clean up following substantial flooding from Debby

Debby's landfall caused substantial flooding and scattered debris in Steinhatchee.

Flood waters subsided within a few hours but coastal neighbors and businesses have cleaning up to do.

Watch the video to see the extent of the surge and how neighbors plan to move forward.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sunday, the vibes out by Steinhatchee River were calm.

Monday, not so much as Debby took aim on the Big Bend.

Neighbors were left to deal with debris overload, intense winds and substantial flooding.

Chaeli Harden, Neighbor - “We were really nervous about getting water in our store because that’s what happened last time during Idalia.”

Chaeli Harden’s family owns Sea Hag Marina. She says Hurricane Idalia left the business in ruins.

Harden - “It flooded our whole retail store. We lost a lot of product. It was definitely.. heartbreaking is the word.”

Monday, I joined them on their store check-in following Debby’s landfall.

Harden - “So for a hurricane to hit in August this time, we would’ve lost pretty much the whole month’s worth of profits for not just our business, but the whole town. So, it really would’ve put us in a bad spot.”

Although flood waters subsided within a few hours, businesses and homes closer to the river still have some major clean up to do.

Rhonda Pitts, Neighbor - “Thoughts and prayers, but this community will come together and we help each other.”

Something that everyone I spoke with says the people of Steinhatchee are known for.

Pitts - “We did after the last storm, we’re still doing it and we’ll do it again.”