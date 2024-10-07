Steinhatchee neighbors weary over increased rain chances from Milton

While a direct landfall is not expected here, there will be an increased chance of rain in the county.

Neighbors estimate about 75% of the homes in Steinhatchee have been destroyed.

Watch the video to hear what the community needs right now as their recover from the Category 4 storm.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There is a new challenge for neighbors in their recovery process after Helene.

While Milton will not make landfall in Taylor County, people in Steinhatchee are preparing for what could be significant rain.

"In the last week, we've really just started trying to figure out where to start," said neighbor Anna King.

King said about 75% of the homes and businesses in Steinhatchee were destroyed by Helene.

"We've never seen devastation like this," King said.

As neighbors clean up, she is coordinating volunteer efforts alongside emergency management and others at the Steinhatchee Community Center.

King said the immediate needs like food, water and shelter have been met.

Donations and volunteers are needed most right now.

As they work on recovery, she said neighbors and businesses, like where she works at Fiddler's, are bracing for any impacts Milton brings.

The storm is expected to bring more rain to areas that are already over-saturated from Helene.

While the hurricane won't make landfall here this community is getting prepared.

"I know that Fiddler's restaurant which I'm actually the manager at, is literally probably two weeks away from being able to open the restaurant," King said. "If we get water in there, we're going to be set back another month."

She said they're hoping for the best.

"We just keep praying it doesn't even hit the state at all and that it just goes away this point because Florida needs a break," King said.

As of Monday, there is still a curfew in Taylor County. Neighbors should be inside their home before sunset until Sunrise.

