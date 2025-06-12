The Jack Brewer foundation continues to help Taylor County families impacted by last hurricane season

Over the past year, former NFL player Jack Brewer and his foundation has donated more than $100,000 worth of food to Steinhatchee neighbors impacted from this past hurricane season.

Today the organization continued their mission at the Steinhatchee Fish Company.

Watch the video as we speak to Jack and a neighbor who was really moved by the sense of community when events like this come around.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"You know we've been all through this area cutting trees down, you know, helping elderly people that were stuck in their homes, uh, and just really try to pour into this community and they embraced us, they adopted us." said former NFL player Jack Brewer.

Riley Mathis was born and raised in Steinhatchee. She tells us more about the sense of community.

"We're all here supporting each other and making sure that everybody's getting what they need, and it just brings everybody together it's bittersweet," added Mathis.

Brewer continued with "Well, we've been coming out here uh, since the recent hurricanes. Milton and Helene, you know, the Jack Brewer Foundation has been able to distribute over $100,000 worth of food, uh, various supplies, we help with the major clean up. We put a lot of resources and time into this community in particular, and it's just, you know, it's a blessing and an honor to be able to come back."

"And do it, and today was a special day for me, you know, I got, I got honored as a as a deputy sheriff by Sheriff Pat here in Taylor County, man, and I just, I say thank you, it's such an honor. You know we've been here for 16 missions and to see all these people, you know, they reach out, they keep up with us, and you know, whenever they're in need, they tell us."

