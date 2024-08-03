Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSteinhatchee

Actions

Taylor County Sheriff's Office issues volunteer evacuation for all coastal and low lying areas ahead of storm

The Steinhatchee neighborhood is still working to recover from the effects of Hurricane Idalia's storm surge.
Posted
and last updated

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office has issued a volunteer evacuation order for all coastal and low lying areas. Learn about the danger of storm surge flooding in coastal areas by watching the video above.

The Taylor County Elementary School shelter located at 1600 East Green street will be open at 4 p.m., Saturday. Neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent, is in Taylor County. Watch her reel on the situation embedded below.

Please bring only essential items due to limited space. Pets are allowed but must be in a crate.

Find out what evacuation zone you live in here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood