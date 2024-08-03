Taylor County Sheriff's Office issues volunteer evacuation for all coastal and low lying areas ahead of storm

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Taylor County Sheriff's Office has issued a volunteer evacuation order for all coastal and low lying areas. Learn about the danger of storm surge flooding in coastal areas by watching the video above.

The Taylor County Elementary School shelter located at 1600 East Green street will be open at 4 p.m., Saturday. Neighborhood reporter, Maya Sargent, is in Taylor County. Watch her reel on the situation embedded below.

Please bring only essential items due to limited space. Pets are allowed but must be in a crate.

Find out what evacuation zone you live in here.