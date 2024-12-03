Steinhatchee fisherman rides out Helene on boat, suffers damage, how neighborhood resources are helping

Steinhatchee fisherman, Mark Kramer and his wife, Gabby, rode out Helene on their boat. They are currently facing damage to 3 boats, their car, and are staying in a FEMA trailer.

Neighborhood stores like the Steinhatchee Fish Company are helping neighbors in need by collecting donations.

Watch the video to find out how the community is coming together to help neighbors in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Hurricane Helene damage has changed the landscape in Steinhatchee, impacting many key industries such as the fishing industry. That's the story of one couple who chose to ride out the storm.

It's left them with 3 damaged boats and a significant sum of repair costs. This family has relied on neighborhood support to begin rebuilding as one store, that has converted into a distribution site, continues to see daily needs.

Recapping memories riding out hurricane Helene on a boat in Steinhatchee.

At any point did you feel like you made a mistake riding it out?

"I won't do it again," said Mark Kramer, a local Steinhatchee fisherman. "Not this, this bad."

Kramer said, along with his wife Gabby, he stayed to protect their boats.

"We would have left if I'd have known if would have been this bad," said Kramer. "I didn't think we'd break lose because of the ropes I had tied to trees."

Kramer showed me where his boats now sit, damaged from Helene and stuck.

What kind of financial impacts is that having on you guys?

"Quite a bit. It's my livelihood," said Mark Kramer. "I gross out approximately $100 to $150 thousand a year and I lost that until I get it put back together hopefully."

"It was our home" said Gabby Kramer.

Kramer said he has received disaster relief from FEMA. They're currently living in a FEMA trailer.

In addition, Kramer said the community has been big help, including people like Janalea England.

England has converted her fish market into a distribution site .

This is a big impact on you financially having to divert from your business to do this, why did you decide to do that?

"I don't know. I just love my people. I love my town," said England. "The help that I have has been all private donations from my customers, or from a church, or from someone who has just reached out on Facebook."

What would you like people to know who don't live in Steinhatchee about what the situation is like here?

"It's depressing," said England. "It's sad, we're trying to get back to a new normal. It's been tough."

Challenges faced by many in the community, like the Kramers, who have suffered damage to three boats, their car, and their livelihood.

Are you optimistic about the future?

"No, we just keep going," said Kramer. "There's nothing you can do to change what mother nature's going to do and what these storms are going to do."

England is still accepting donations at her distribution site. She said they need include plywood, lumber, bleach, and cleaning supplies.

You can drop items here: 1503 Rives Ave, Steinhatchee. 1503 Rives Ave, Steinhatchee, FL 32359

1503 Rives Ave, Steinhatchee, FL 32359