FROM RUBBLE TO RECOVERY: Famous Roy’s Restaurant plans to rebuild

Nearly one month after Hurricane Helene made landfall on the Big Bend, Steinhatchee is still cleaning up debris and what's left of local businesses.

A fundraiser for Roy's Restaurant is active, but co-owner Linda Wicker says several other businesses need help as well.

Watch now to find out how you can help the coastal town rebuild in other ways.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Almost one month has passed since Hurricane Helene left a permanent mark on the Big Bend.

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Steinhatchee neighborhood.

Where piles of debris like this are what's left of dozens of buildings in this community.

Neighbors tell me recovery will be slow and all help is needed.

But the last thing they want is to be forgotten.

The sounds of recovery still buzzing a month after sounds of (hurricane sounds).

Helene left Steinhatchee in a state that Linda Wicker says she had never seen in decades of living here.

"It was so much more powerful than we'd ever seen before."

We previously told you that Linda's restaurant Roy's was swept off its foundation — going from this to this.

I sat down with Linda on some of the only parts of Roy's they were able to recover from the debris.

"Out of probably three hundred chairs in the building, we've located two."

Linda says it could take over one year until the restaurant returns, this time on stilts to meet building code.

She says recovery might be slow, but neighbors are determined to see the other side.

"Very hopeful. A lot of faith. Folks have a lot of faith in the good lord to make this all come together and make this all whole again."

Neighbors can contribute to Roy's recovery efforts by buying a gift card or a "Make Roy's Great Again" t-shirt online.

Linda says several local businesses need the boost.

I spoke with one neighbor who chose not to go on camera — they said the two local grocery stores that have been destroyed are what they want to see come back the most.

Both are still in need of heavy repairs.

Another way to contribute is at December's Downtown Christmas on the square event in Perry on Dec. 6.

The Taylor County Historical Society says all vendor fees will go towards repairs and preserving Taylor County's history.

In Steinhatchee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Roy’s restaurant opened it’s doors in 1969.

Linda Wicker brought the business in 2004. She and her husband had the local staple for over 20 years.

Roy’s is no stranger to storm damage.

It was damaged during Hurricane Idalia back in 2023.

“it was a little bit different. It was repairable at that point so we did, reconstructed. If we go through a storm we always make some improvements. Once again we did that,” says Wicker.

But when you compare Idalia’s devastating impact to the recent, Hurricane Helene, there’s a stark difference.

HURRICANE IDALIA'S IMPACT ON ROY'S RESTAURANT

It took the restaurant 131 days to reopen after Hurricane Idalia.

“this time it’s going to be a lot of improvements," says Wicker.

Fast forward to Hurricane Helene, the structure was destroyed.

HURRICANE HELENE IMPACT ON ROY'S RESTAURANT

Wicker for any storm Roy’s has gone through, there have been improvements.

The latest upgrade to Roy’s will include stilts.

1:24 “That was coming. We knew that for many years that one day it would reach that point and here we are” 1:30

Governor Ron DeSantis toured heavy-hit areas in the Big Bend.

Wicker says his help, allowed them to cut through the red tape as she calls it, allowing her to operate as best as they can, under the circumstances.

“We are, licensing, mobile food truck. We are able to sell food and drinks as well as alcoholic beverages. We had that license all along, we will just be able to do it in mobile fashion here on the property.”

The damage at Roy’s left 30 of her employees without a job.

Something she hopes help will come soon for them financially.

Wicker says she appreciates all the help that’s come to help so far.

She is not alone.

On September 26, Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Perry, FL in Taylor County.

Helene’s damage spanned 6 states going as far north as Virginia.

In Taylor County alone, Helene caused more than $50 million in damage.

That’s according to the Taylor County Emergency Management.

“2:12 The community is suffering a lot and there’s all sorts of folks here trying to meet the needs of whatever is required or needed. “ 2:23

