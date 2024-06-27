TRAFFIC ALERT: One woman dead following fiery crash near Steinhatchee

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a deadly crash in Taylor County. According to the FHP incident map, at least one person is dead following a crash on State Road 51 near Steinhatchee Falls Road about 1.7 miles southwest of U.S. Highway 19.

The FHP crash map shows troopers were dispatched to the scene at 8:40 a.m. on Thursday. They arrived at the scene at 9:11 a.m. Notes indicate there is a complete roadblock on State Road 51. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

A spokesperson for FHP said a silver Chrysler van and a silver Ford car are involved. FHP said the car caught fire following the crash. A woman who was inside that car was pulled from the vehicle, but due to her injuries, she died shortly after.

Traffic is being diverted away from 51 at Highway 19.