Florida State Guard handing out Hurricane Debby recovery supplies in Perry

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State Guard is distributing water, shelf-stable meals, tarps and ice. Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about storm recovery Tuesday morning in Taylor County. Watch that news conference in the video above.
A Point of Distribution is active Tuesday, August 6 to help those impacted by the storm. The site is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
🧵 (1/2) @FloridaDBPR is on the ground in Taylor county with @FLACommerce @FLSERT @FloridaSBDCN @CareerSourceFL @MyFLFamilies @FLOIR_comm @FLDHSMV @FLGuard and private sector partners providing resources for families and businesses impacted by #HurricaneDebby pic.twitter.com/kkU2lqnJEY— Florida DBPR (@FloridaDBPR) August 6, 2024
LOCATION:
Taylor County Middle School
601 East Lafayette Street
Perry, Florida 32347
Partners in attendance, who will distribute other supply items, include but are not limited to:
- DCF HOPE Florida
- DBPR
- Florida National Guard
- Publix
- Citizens
- SBDC
- Verizon
- AT&T
- T Mobile
- Florida Commerce
- Walmart
- Insurance Regulation
ABC 27's Maya Sargent reported live from Perry during Hurricane Debby Monday. Watch her story in the video below.