Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodPerry

Actions

Florida State Guard handing out Hurricane Debby recovery supplies in Perry

Distribution going until 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 6
Florida's governor updated Taylor County on Hurricane Debby recovery efforts Tuesday morning.
Posted
and last updated

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State Guard is distributing water, shelf-stable meals, tarps and ice. Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about storm recovery Tuesday morning in Taylor County. Watch that news conference in the video above.

A Point of Distribution is active Tuesday, August 6 to help those impacted by the storm. The site is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION:

Taylor County Middle School
601 East Lafayette Street
Perry, Florida 32347

Partners in attendance, who will distribute other supply items, include but are not limited to:

  • DCF HOPE Florida
  • DBPR
  • Florida National Guard
  • Publix
  • Citizens
  • SBDC
  • Verizon
  • AT&T
  • T Mobile
  • Florida Commerce
  • Walmart
  • Insurance Regulation

ABC 27's Maya Sargent reported live from Perry during Hurricane Debby Monday. Watch her story in the video below.

Hurricane Debby causes flooding and power outages in Perry, neighbors prepare to clean up

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood