Florida State Guard handing out Hurricane Debby recovery supplies in Perry

PERRY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State Guard is distributing water, shelf-stable meals, tarps and ice. Governor Ron DeSantis spoke about storm recovery Tuesday morning in Taylor County. Watch that news conference in the video above.

A Point of Distribution is active Tuesday, August 6 to help those impacted by the storm. The site is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LOCATION:

Taylor County Middle School

601 East Lafayette Street

Perry, Florida 32347

Partners in attendance, who will distribute other supply items, include but are not limited to:



DCF HOPE Florida

DBPR

Florida National Guard

Publix

Citizens

SBDC

Verizon

AT&T

T Mobile

Florida Commerce

Walmart

Insurance Regulation

ABC 27's Maya Sargent reported live from Perry during Hurricane Debby Monday. Watch her story in the video below.