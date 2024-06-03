VIDEO: Coast Guard locates, rescues 3 missing men off Steinhatchee

Three men are safe following a search and rescue mission off the coast of Steinhatchee.

The USCG found the men after searching an area of approximately 350 square nautical miles in 2 to 3-foot seas and 10-15 knot winds.

Watch the video above to see the rescue mission.

USCG NEWS RELEASE:

Coast Guard crews rescued three missing men, Saturday, after their 21-foot vessel became disabled due to an electrical issue 20 miles west of Steinhatchee.

Missing were Adam Simpson, Scott Snow, and Dillon McCrea. No injuries were reported.

Sea Tow Steinhatchee crews contacted Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at approximately 8 a.m., Saturday, reporting the three men were overdue after launching from Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina the previous day.

An Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew located the disabled vessel with all three men aboard around 1 p.m. The aircrew vectored in a Coast Guard Station Yankeetown boat crew who transported all three men, while a Good Samaritan towed the disabled vessel, to the Steinhatchee River Inn and Marina.

“The key to any search and rescue case is accurate and reliable information paired with safety equipment," said Lt. Cmdr. Dana Grady, a search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector St. Petersburg. "The Coast Guard strongly encourages you to provide a float plan with someone you trust before taking your boat out on the water. A float plan can be as easy as sending your friend a text with information such as voyage locations and timelines, a picture of your vessel, the number of people aboard, and contact information. All these are vital pieces of information that give our rescue crews a head start when time is of the essence during distress incidents and can save lives.”

The crews' search area covered approximately 350 square nautical miles in 2 to 3-foot seas and 10-15 knot winds.

