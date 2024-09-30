UPDATE: Taylor County post Helene curfew lifted

OCTOBER 11 at 10 a.m.

The Taylor County Sheriff's office says the curfew that was put into place will end at 7 p.m. Friday night.

That's according to a post made on their official Facebook page Friday morning.

PREVIOUS

The Taylor Coastal Water & Sewer District has issued a boil water alert.

The previously issued boil notice for the Big Bend Water Authority remains in effect, as well.

PREVIOUS:

Taylor County's curfew is being extended.

Starting Monday, September 30th, the curfew applies from sunset to sunrise, for all communities within 10 miles of the coastline.

Exceptions are allowed for anyone conducting job duties, on the way to or from work, or seeking medical care.

