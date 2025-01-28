Steinhatchee job market adjusting following Helene impact, resources assisting with transition and retraining

Steinhatchee Community Center hosts resource tables every Monday to connect locals with a variety of companies to meet pressing needs post-Helene.

One of these needs, employment opportunities, as many in the community have said the job market is changing in Steinhatchee after key industries like fishing and hospitality have been rocked by the storms.

Watch the video to find out about resources you can access.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The job market in Steinhatchee is changing after the town adjusts to its new normal following Hurricane Helene damage.

Community members and resources have dedicated themselves to helping find local talent retrain and build back as many in the community continue their recovery efforts from storm impacts.

How are you feeling?

"I'm grateful to be alive, we are survivors, but I'm kind of getting tired of being just surviving," said Debra Williams, a Steinhatchee neighbor.

"Fifth time we've lost everything, so where to go from here, I don't know," said Lawanda Padgett, another Steinhatchee local.

A level of uncertainty still persists in Steinhatchee, as the town continues to recover from hurricane Helene.

"We're trying to figure it out, where to go from here," said Lawanda Padgett. "So that's why I'm here, weekly, trying to get help, get resources."

Here - is the Steinhatchee community center.

Every Monday, people can access resources to help with legal services, housing, and job opportunities with CareerSource North Florida.

People said Helene has shifted the job market here after key industries like hospitality and fishing have taken direct hits from the storms

"We are really creating jobs that are specific to the rebuilding project whether it's relief workers that can come in and assist with whatever home repairs or in some cases continue to tear down homes," said Beth Morrill, a local volunteer.

Volunteers, like Morrill, are helping connect people with CareerSource to help them retrain.

Are you trying to keep talent local?

"We are trying to keep talent local within the communities of those positions," said Cathy Bass. "We have jobs in Taylor County, Madison County, and Hamilton County, and we've also started some in Suwanee County."

That's through the National Dislocated Worker Grant, which funds positions for people displaced by Helene, including construction jobs helping the rebuild and positions with Taylor County Emergency Management.

"The impact that it's had on us is really big because the employees of CareerSource North Florida," said Bass. "We also live in these communities, so the effect has been on us as well to be able to help the community to recover with these grants and with these positions is an added benefit to see the comeback."

While the landscape might be changing in Steinhatchee, people say its heart will never change, giving them hope for their new normal.

"Florida's had hurricanes since the dawn of time, and there [are] always survivors," said Williams.

The community said they are relying on surrounding counties to come back to Steinhatchee and spend money in the town to help support their build back. They're excited about their Fiddler Crab Festival taking place from 14-16 February and hope people will show out to support them.

