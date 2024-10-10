Steinhatchee restaurant serves neighbors dealing with Helene devastation

As Steinhtachee neighbors clean up, one area restaurant has it's doors open.

Kathi's Krab Shack has been serving food and hot meals since the day after Helene hit.

Watch the video to hear why it's about more than a meal.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Working to bring back a sense of normalcy one meal at a time.

Even through Milton, one business is serving hope to families recovering from Helene.

Work toward recovery was moving full speed ahead Thursday.

When those neighbors needed a break, some came to Kathi's Krab Shack.

With little damage to the restaurant, employee Lynzi Chambers said opening up...

"With our owners Tom and Melissa, it wasn't even a question for them," Chambers said.

They've been open, serving hot meals and cold drinks since the Friday after Helene hit.

They even worked through Milton giving neighbors meals.

Chambers said it's about more than keeping stomachs full.

"We've seen people laugh, we've seen people cry. We've seen every range of emotion but it's nice to not have to explain what you're going through," Chambers said. "It's nice to not have to say anything, just walk in and see your neighbors and get a hug."

When neighbors get back to work after taking a break, emergency management and solid waste ask them to put debris on the side of the road for contractors to pick up.

