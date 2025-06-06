Hurricane Season & home insurance

It's important to have your insurance policies in place before the first storm of Hurricanes Season.

Flood policies often have a 30-day waiting period before coverage goes into effect.

Watch the video to find out what else about property insurance you need to know before our first hurricane or tropical storm hits.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

When preparing your home for this coming hurricane season, don't overlook the fine print in your insurance policy.

ALLEN MCGINNESS: "If it's the day before hurricane season, you're about 29 days too late, but it's better late than never."

I'm Alberto Camargo in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood. I spoke with local insurance agents to find out what is most commonly overlooked by clients and learn about some other preps you might not have considered.

You may be familiar with most of what your current home insurance policy says, but insurance agents say everyone ought to double-check and read through their latest policy ahead of hurricane season.

"I know it's a lot of stuff to look at, but you do have to at least open the first couple of pages and look for a form that says in big letters: Notice of Change in Policy Terms."

Allen McGinness of McGinness Himmel Insurance Agency says get these things done as soon as possible:

Tell your agency about any changes you have made to your home recently, like a new screen enclosure, solar panels, or outdoor shed.

Next, make sure you have add-ons to your policy that cover potential water damage that does not fall under hurricane damage. Things like flood insurance for water rising from the ground... roof coverage for roofs older than 10 to 15 years... and wind-driven rain coverage.

"It is considered water -- rain -- that is driven into the house, without first creating an opening," McGinness says. "If a tree hits the roof, and all the water gets in, that's going to be typically part of the standard homeowners policy. If you don't have that wind-driven rain coverage, then you may not have it unless something punches a hole in it first."

Other insurance agents I spoke with say to check if you are covered for additional living expenses if your home becomes uninhabitable. That could include motel stays, dining, and storage costs.

If you cannot find your policy paperwork to look through changes, a 10-15 minute call to review your coverage is well worth the thousands of dollars it could save you in the long-run.

As far as loss claims, be sure you have documentation of your valuables and how much they're worth. Keep that proof someplace safe, where it will survive a flood or tornado.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

