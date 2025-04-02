Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare kicks off National Donate Life Month with a flag raising ceremony

April is National Donate Life Month to help encourage Americans to register as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

To kickoff National Donate Life Month, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare held its annual Donate Life Flag Raising Ceremony.

Watch the video to see the organization presented with the LifeQuest Award of Excellence and advocates got to share stories of their own and loved ones alike.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

April is set aside as a time to bring attention to the need of organ donors.

On Tuesday at Tallahassee Memorial Health Care we caught up with Miss Florida 2024 in light of Donate Life Month.



Casana Fink, shared how the topic of organ donation is close to her heart.

"My father was found unresponsive when I was 14 years old and he was given a 3% chance of survival and told that he would need a life saving transplant, he would then spend the next year and some change fighting for his life."

Fink was just 14 when she started the work of her nonprofit Give to Live, Donate Life.

Also, a part of TMH's Donate Life Flag Raising ceremony, a father shared the story of his son.

"The trauma of a loss like this completely fundamentally changes a parent to their core."

Andrew Dawson is the father of Chandler Dawson who lost his life in a motorcycle crash while on terminal leave for the army.

Andrew shared with ABC 27 how Chandler expressed interest in becoming an organ donor if he were to lose his life in the line of duty.

"Now there are numerous people that have been recipients of all his viable organs, tissue and cornea, and all the other things. We're blessed, we're grateful. It's a strange thing to say but we're grateful for his life. He was a hero while he was living and he's still a hero even in death.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.