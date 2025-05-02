Concerns rise over potential federal funding cuts ahead of hurricane season

Leon County Commissioners are concerned about potential funding cuts to FEMA and other natural disaster resources ahead of hurricane season.

New concerns from Leon County commissioners about potential funding cuts ahead of hurricane season — Commissioner Rick Minor raising the issue at a townhall Thursday.

“The big concern I have moving forward is a lot of the federal cuts, the DOGE are eviscerating the national weather service and they're eliminating the hurricane research center as well as the FEMA cuts,” Minor said.

FEMA recently cut programs, which helped states prepare for flooding or fires since President Donald Trump took office.

Minor says these cuts could soon reach our neighbors like northeast business owner Keith Pogge.

Tornadoes last May and flooding damaged his business and property

“It cost a lot of money, and it all came out of pocket. We did get a little bit of insurance money,” Pogge said.

But he knows many people who've used FEMA relief.

“I definitely don't think cutting FEMA is a good idea. I think it definitely helps people, whether it's their business or their homes, recover,” he said.

Earlier this year, President Trump has questioned whether to get rid of the agency completely, instead giving money directly to the states.

FEMA sent ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith a statement saying:

“Unlike the previous administration’s unprepared, disgraceful and inadequate response to natural disasters like Hurricane Helene, the Trump administration is committed to ensuring Americans affected by emergencies will get the help they need in a quick and efficient manner. All operational and readiness requirements will continue to be managed without interruption in close coordination with local and state officials ahead of the 2025 Hurricane Season. Emergency management is best when led by local and state authorities.” FEMA Spokesperson

In April, FEMA said more than $3.6 billion remains in the disaster relief fund.

But Keith is worried about what's coming this season.

“It's been constant storms hitting either our business or our property or our house, so yeah, we're a little nervous,” Pogge said.

County Commissioner Rick Minor said the county's stance right now is to "see what happens at the federal level."

The county also has representatives at the state and federal level to lobby for funding to fight potential cuts, according to County Commissioner David O'Keefe.

