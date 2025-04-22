Student arrested after assaulting teacher over class rules violation

A 10th-grade student at Leon High School assaulted a teacher over policy violations.

The incident involved the student drinking in class and using a phone.

The student has been arrested and charged with Battery on a School Official.



SEE FULL PRESS RELEASE BELOW:

On Monday, April 21, a teacher at Leon High School approached a 10th-grade student for drinking a beverage and using a phone in class, both of which are violations of school policy.

The student has been arrested and charged with Battery on a School Official. He was transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The student will also be disciplined in accordance with the Leon County Schools Student Code of Conduct. The Leon County Sheriff’s Office encourages parents and guardians to speak with their children about the consequences of misconduct at school and the importance of a safe and secure learning environment.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.