Tallahassee pickleball players to raise child abuse prevention awareness during new tournament Sunday

Two avid pickleball players are hosting the "Pickle for Prevention: Paint the Courts Blue" tournament Sunday to raise awareness for Child Abuse Prevention Month.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I think it's important for our community to get as much prevention as possible, get ahead of some community awareness," Southall said.

Tallahassee pickleball players are taking advocacy to the court.

Creating the "Pickle for Prevention: Paint the Courts Blue" pickleball tournament, organizers Brie Southall and Melissa Helphrey are raising awareness about child abuse.

About 30 to 40 teams are registered so far, donating about $1,500 to support a local child who recently aged out of the foster care system.

"The pickleball community and the Tallahassee community is really coming together to support a great cause, and we're so, so thankful for it," Helphrey said.

The tournament is Sunday starting at noon at Chaires Park, but the group is hoping to make this an annual event.

