Neighbors divided over potential Waffle House and Culver’s developments near Chiles High School

Neighbors in Northeast Tallahassee have mixed feelings about a new Waffle House and Culver's development at the intersection of Thomasville Road and Wolfpack Way.

Leon County staff is still reviewing the developments' applications, setting meetings for May.

Watch the video to learn about their concerns regarding traffic, the safety of students at a nearby school, and the environment.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

How are you feeling about the Waffle House and Culver's?

"I think it's wonderful. I have two kids that are 14 years old who will be at Chiles next year, and they're going to want to have jobs so they can make money to buy gas and fun things like that," West said.

A new Waffle House and Culver's is planning to set up shop near Thomasville Road and Wolfpack Way, and neighbors like David West see it as an opportunity for economic growth.

"We need more people employed in town," he said.

But others aren't all the way on board.

Some neighbors starting this Facebook group, "Killearn Lakes Against Waffle House," believing this franchise combo will just serve up more traffic and safety issues with Chiles High School just feet away.

One comment saying, "The construction of a Waffle House and Culver's between Rhea Road and Wolfpack Way will make the already dangerous traffic near situation near Chiles High School even worse."

WTXL's Brieanna Smith requested crash data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety.

About 20 accidents have occurred near this specific area since 2020.

West tells Smith he believes the 790-unit residential development behind it will increase traffic.

"The problem isn't Culver's. The problem isn't Waffle House. They're on a main thoroughfare, and it has the advantage of having a road right behind it," he said.

Neighbors are still looking to county leaders to stop the projects from moving forward.

Commissioner Brian Welch addressed concerns in a Facebook post, saying Leon County's growth is supported by infrastructure developed over the last three decades.

According to documents from the county, the Waffle House hopes to build 1,913 sq. ft. space with parking and Culver's — a 4,556 sq. ft. restaurant with a drive thru and parking.

Culver's says it doesn't have an anticipated date for construction, and we're waiting to hear back from Waffle House.

