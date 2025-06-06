New homes, businesses, and Buc-ees coming to the Capitol City with new development surge

New developments are expanding across north Tallahassee, including projects in Welaunee, a Jack In The Box, a Buc-ees, and a new SunStop on Ox Bottom Road.

Leon County Commissioners say the projects reflect pro-business efforts and economic growth.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

More development is popping up around the ‘Capital City’ as it anticipates more development.

ABC 27’S Brieanna Smith went around north Tallahassee to check on upcoming projects.

In the northeast, Jacksonville developers recently bought part of Welaunee called "The Heel.”

They plan to develop homes and business spaces while a Jack In The Box is set to move in a space along Capital Circle Northeast.

It's meant to be one of five locations.

The company announced its expansion to the area last June.

Just recently, the Ghazvini family announced the building of a new SunStop on Ox Bottom Road, and a Buc-ees is set to come to northwest Tallahassee near I-10.

The projects, Commissioner Christian Caban says, exist because the county encourages growth.

“I think that when you look at our county commission, (we are a very pro-business county commission, and we were looking for development to come in, and they're going to be good team players, not only with Leon County but with our neighborhoods as well,” he said.

The Office of Economic Vitality also boasts the county's population size and number one ranking for economic growth in a 2024 study based on job growth and unemployment rates.

Neighbors like Glenn Sweitzer, who recently moved to the area, tell Smith they're open to new growth.

"Buc-ees is probably a great opportunity for the economy in the area. They could provide a lot of jobs at a higher salary than most. I think it would be a good thing,” Sweitzer said.

Caban believes that the developments, especially the Buc-ees, will be economic drivers for the county.

"It’s going to provide over 200 jobs. It's going to be a great tax benefit for the property tax, with the utilities, gas tax. It's going to really be a big economic driver, you know, folks coming in all day and night, spending money in Leon County,” Caban said.

Leon County has made $4.5 billion over the past three-and-a-half years from visitors, according to the Tourism Division.

But some neighbors have pushed back on some developments, like a proposed Circle K in Canopy.

Neighbors worried about its proximity to homes and impacts to the environment.

People also started a Facebook group against the proposed Waffle House and Culver's development near Chiles High School.

They believe the development will increase traffic and safety issues.

Most of these developments still have to go through the permitting process that can include submitting building permits and documents, scheduling inspections, and even holding public hearings.

