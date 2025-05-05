Goldie Sound Productions celebrates 10 years in the Capital City through their quarterly "In The Mix" event

Starting Thursday, Goldie Sound Productions will kick off their celebration of being in Tallahassee for a decade.

Throughout that time, the business has hosted many networking events for locals to gain insight from industry professionals.

Watch the video to learn how the studio has turned this quarter's In The Mix into a 3-day event.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Connecting aspiring artists with industry professionals...

Goldie Sound Productions is gearing up for the return of their quarterly In The Mix networking event.

Neighbors are invited to participate in exclusive panels, workshops and support local artists through a showcase to celebrate the production studio's 10 anniversary.

Founder of Goldie Sound Productions, Adrian Dickey shares how he hopes this 3-day event will benefit creatives in the area.

"Networking is truly important. That's why we do these events too, because we want to bring real people to you so that you can network, build relationships and hopefully help build on your career."

Interested in registering?

Here's a link: In The Mix Music Conference

