Tallahassee man charged with shooting dog, he says the dog bit his child

John Pender is facing charges of animal cruelty and child abuse after LCSO says he shot a dog after he said the dog bit his child.

The dog, Athena, suffered two gunshot wounds through her chest and her back.

Watch the video to find out how the attorneys for both parties are responding to the incident and what's next in the case.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A family in shock, a Tallahassee man now facing animal cruelty charges in the shooting of a dog.

ABC 27 has spent the day looking at the Ring camera video that captured the altercation, including why the man said he did it.

The Dale family's Ring camera footage caught this altercation last Friday, moments before arrest documents said John Pender fired a shot into a vehicle outside of the Dale family's Northeast Tallahassee home.

A Leon County Sheriff's Office news release said the Dales reported "their pet had run out of the house unsupervised and approached the suspect's daughter."

Video showed the family trying to get Athena back inside, she was eventually put into the vehicle, where the video shows a shot was fired.

According to the arrest affidavit, that was the second shot fired at the dog.

"She had a couple of gunshot wounds," said Jonathan Mathers with Allied Veterinary Emergency Hospital. "One injury went from one side of the chest out the other side of the chest."

Mathers treated Athena at Allied Veterinary Emergency Hospital where she stayed for 24 hours. She was treated for two gunshot wounds to her chest and back leg.

The Dales would not go on camera, but I was able to speak to their Attorney, Gautier Kitchen. Kitchen is also working alongside Marie Maddox in this case.

"I think it's important though we all consider that even if a dog did jump on a child, was the reaction appropriate?" said Kitchen.

Pender was arrested Sunday. He now faces charges of animal cruelty and child abuse.

Attorney Mutaqee Akbar is representing Pender in this case. Akbar sent this statement to WTXL Monday afternoon.

"This is a difficult situation for everyone involved. Mr. Pender acted out of fear for his child's safety and, like any parent, made a split-second decision in a moment of concern. He is fully committed to cooperating with the legal process, and we respectfully ask for patience and fairness as all the facts are reviewed."

The Dale's attorney said right now the focus of the family is acquiring any counseling they believe the children will need following this event. Other family members have also set up a Go Fund Me to raise money for the vet, and counseling bills.

