Florida Law Enforcement unites to honor DJ Daniel with a dream to serve

DJ Daniel, 13, has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

He continues to travel the U.S. being sworn in by over 150 law enforcement agencies, fulfilling his dream of becoming a police officer.

Wednesday, Taylor County Sheriff's Office led a heartfelt ceremony for DJ in Tallahassee.

Law enforcement agencies from across Florida are honoring a teenager battling cancer. His tour started after he was honored in President Trump's address to congress.

I’m Ashley Engle in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood where dozens of sheriffs stood shoulder to shoulder to swear in DJ Daniel.

“I just wanted to make a better impact of helping more people.”

DJ Daniel isn’t your average 13-year-old.

He’s battling brain cancer, but he’s also on a mission to become a police officer.

Back in March DJ got a surprise on a national stage. President Donald Trump made him an honorary U.S. Secret Service agent during his address to Congress.

And now, Florida law enforcement officials have joined together to help DJ's journey. From Taylor County to Midway to Gadsden, officers lined up Wednesday to welcome DJ as one of their own.

“It’s a great event to be able to swear in someone whose goal in life was to become a police officer.

I think it’s a great thing that even though my agency is small. I’m just so happy to be able to participate and show him the love that he deserves and his wishes to be an officer.”

Midway Police Chief Kristi Cobb also took time to speak with DJ, sharing in a moment that stretched far beyond uniforms and badges.

Doctors gave DJ just five months to live back in 2018. Since then, he and his father have traveled the country, with DJ getting sworn in at more than 150 law enforcement agencies.

“Your heart has to go out to him you look at him and you just light up. We’re just excited to be a part of this day,”

Colonel Bobby Collins from the Gadsden County Sheriff’s office was among those who honored DJ, giving him jackets, badges, and hats.

Taylor County Sheriff's Office coordinated the statewide effort.

“We stand behind D.J, we stand beside him and we stand in front of him.”

“He’s dealing with something that a grown man would get knocked down from. But he’s still going not only for himself but to help others.”

From cheers to certificates and plenty of hugs in between DJ’s stop in Florida was more than ceremonial. It was a reminder of the courage it takes to never give up.

“Be safe, believe God and live a great life.”

DJ Daniel’s story reminds us that strength comes in all sizes and that sometimes the greatest heroes don’t wear capes, they wear a badge.

