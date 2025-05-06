Impact of federal cuts as Leon County prepares for hurricane season

Commissioner Rick Minor explains his concerns over potential federal funding cuts to FEMA and other natural disaster resources like the National Weather Service.

As hurricane season approaches, County Commissioner Rick Minor is focused on two big questions: How Leon County will respond to potential federal funding cuts and whether those cuts could impact disaster recovery – now elaborating on those concerns.

“Leon County has had 11 federally declared disasters in just nine years, so we've seen the value of relying on our federal partners for funds for disaster recovery,” Minor said.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January and the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, FEMA has already cut programs, which help states prepare for natural disasters like flooding, “hundreds of weather forecasters" were fired from the national weather service per AP News, and the National Flood Insurance Program is extended to Sept. 30 this year instead of Nov. 30.

"What that means is that without that program, homeowners could be paying more in insurance premiums and in coverage gaps,” Minor said. “The federal cuts could affect the accuracy of hurricane forecasts, which can save lives and property, and then the other thing is the disaster recovery funding, which are in jeopardy."

He says with FEMA cuts, the county may not be reimbursed for funds set aside for disaster recovery.

"Well, if we're unable to get federal reimbursement for the disaster recovery funds, that hinders our ability to help people out the next time we have a storm,” he said.

So, how will the county navigate these potential federal funding cuts?

The County responded reading in part:

"The county will continue to closely monitor any updates to federal guidance and work closely with our state and federal partners to secure all available reimbursements for agencies and individual assistance for affected households. As with any disaster, the county will continue protecting lives and livelihoods while leading disaster response and recovery." Leon County Spokesperson

Minor tells me the county has about 2% of its budget going to its catastrophe reserve — a total of $5 million this fiscal year. As uncertainty continues, though, he's encouraging neighbors to reach out to state representatives.

"The more that our senators and our congresspeople hear from residents, the better understanding they have of what we need to do to keep people safe,” he said.

