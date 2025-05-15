Canopy Circle K eminent domain decision pulled from agenda

The City Commission was set to discuss the possible use of eminent domain action against the proposed Circle K at Welaunee Boulevard and Dempsey Mayo Road.

That item got pulled from the agenda leaving citizens who showed up to speak on the issue confused.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Northeast Tallahasse neighbors showed up at Wednesday's City Commission meeting prepared to hear commissioners discuss the next steps if they decided to pursue eminent domain against a proposed Circle K development in Canopy.

At least an hour before the meeting, though, commissioners pulled that agenda item. The move left neighbors like Steve Durie confused.

ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith talked to him before the meeting.

Durie expected commissioners to possibly decide whether to proceed with eminent domain procedures after voicing concerns about the gas station for months.

“It’s up to the commissioners and the Mayor to either stand behind us and not put a gas station so close to homes in Tallahassee or allow it go through and live with the dangers of that decision,” Durie said.

Many neighbors thought the Circle K eminent domain item was tossed due to Commissioner Richardson being sick.

But the city tells ABC 27 it was pulled off the agenda at the city attorney's request.

The city attorney has been advising the city not to proceed due to a lack of public necessity.

Commissioner Jack Porter announced on Facebook that the commission will likely bring up the Circle K eminent domain agenda item at its next meeting on June 11.

The commission did approved other items.

That includes a motion to build a healthy food store in the Griffin Heights neighborhood for $1.2 million.

The 2,500 sq. ft. store will be at the corner of Alabama and Harlem Streets.

It will double as a community space.

Commissioners also approved an increase to the treasurer-clerk's salary.

It would go up from $191,250 to $229,500, effective May 17.

