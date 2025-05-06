TARIFF IMPACTS: Local florists and nurseries prioritizing quality and service as prices rise

The U.S. Agriculture Department says 80% of cut flowers in the United States come from overseas, which are subject to up to 10% tariffs.

Local florists and nurseries are prioritizing quality and service to compete with chain grocery stores.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

This weekend just gone, Tallahassee celebrated graduations — and this upcoming weekend is Mother's Day.

Two big occasions in a busy spring season for the floral industry.

Learning why the industry has been uniquely challenged this year by tariffs and working to understand if that could affect how much you pay for your next bouquet.

80% of cut flowers sold in the United States come from overseas, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department, mostly from South American countries like Colombia and Ecuador.

Countries that have been subject to tariffs by the Trump administration.

One local florist feeling that pinch is Missy Gunnels Kane, who has been running her business for 30 years.

"Nobody is going to be a millionaire making flowers in Tallahassee."

Gunnels says working as an independent florist is tough enough having to compete with big chain stores like Publix and Trader Joe's.

Now the tariffs have caused a 7-10% percent increase on all her cut flowers and other items.

"To explain that those flowers have gone up in prices, it's really hard for people to wrap their brain around the extent of the cost of those. It's hard for me to understand when I look at it. Anything at the grocery store, whenever you see things going up. Flowers are a commodity, just like groceries are."

Gunnels says large chain grocery stores own several flower farms overseas and therefore are able to keep prices more stable, while local nurseries with international suppliers struggle to keep up.

I spoke with other local nurseries who chose not to speak on camera.

I asked for their advice if buying flowers gets too expensive.

They said to look maybe for potted plants and to ask if they're grown in the United States.

I asked Gunnels how local florists stay competitive in this reality.

She says her selling point is getting flowers to the exact color you want for your next bouquet or event that may not be available in big box stores, even if that means her prices are slightly higher.

