VIDEO: Leon County works toward establishing a School Zone Speed Enforcement Program

Leon County commissioners unanimously voted in favor of an ordinance to introduce a School Zone Speed Enforcement Program.

The automated, photo-enforced devices are intended to help students across the county, including the unincorporated area, stay safe from speeders and distracted drivers.

Watch the video to learn more about how the devices work and what's next in the county's process.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new ordinance to implement school zone speed enforcement devices across Leon County is officially in the works. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood. Officials and parents say it's a much-needed step forward in protecting the children of Leon County.

Speeding near school zones — It's an unfortunate problem that parents in Leon County say they witness all too often.

Jenny Bickley, Parent - "All the time, all the time. I think people think of it just in the morning but afternoons, it's the same situation."

In recent months, we've seen the City of Tallahassee's attempt at a solution: school zone speed enforcement devices.

The county is now pursuing its own program so that schools in the unincorporated area can reap the same benefits.

It's an automated, photo-enforced system. Drive more than 10 mph over the posted speed limit at any given time of the school day session, and you'll find yourself with a $100 fine.

Bickley - "I support it. I think it gives me accountability as an adult driver to know that just because you're not seeing a car hiding in the bushes, it doesn't mean that you're not going to get caught."

Tuesday, county commissioners unanimously voted to move forward and have an ordinance brought before them to introduce the program, which by the way, is intended to pay for itself. The county estimates the program would generate about $275,000 yearly, and about 60% of that will pour right back into the pockets of the County to fund the program and other public safety initiatives.

Brian Welch, County Commissioner - "Slow down, use caution, stay off the phones.."

A teacher and father himself, Commissioner Brian Welch says it's both the right and smart thing to do to maximize protection for all Leon County students.

Welch - "And ultimately, the net result should be that we have less traffic accidents, we make our pedestrians more safe and for goodness gracious, we're talking about our most precious resource here and our school children. So, I don't think anybody would ever argue with the idea of doing everything we can to keep those folks safe."

The county expects the devices to be put in place for the next calendar school year. Commissioner Welch tells me it will come with a 30-day grace period to warn drivers about the program before it officially goes into effect.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27

