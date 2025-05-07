State prosecutors formally charge man accused of shooting a dog in Northeast Tallahassee

On April 26th, Leon County Deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Heathrow Drive.

LCSO says John Pender fired more than one shot at the dog.

Pender now faces several charges, including burglary, child abuse and cruelty to animals.

Florida prosecutors have formally charged John Pender, a man accused of shooting a dog in Northeast Tallahassee on April 26th. Court records show the charges were filed in court Tuesday.

The charges include aggravated animal cruelty, three counts of child abuse, burglary while armed, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and discharge of a firearm on specified property.

The sheriff's office says the family that owned the dog, Athena, said their pet had run out of the house unsupervised, and approached the suspect's daughter. Video from the family's Ring camera shows them trying to get Athena back inside the home.

Pender claimed the dog bit his child, and fired a shot at Athena.

The family eventually got Athena into a car, but Pender opened the vehicle's door and fired a second shot.

Pender left the scene, but was arrested the next day.

An arrest affidavit says Athena was wounded by gunfire twice. The veterinary office that treated Athena said she was shot once through the chest, and another time in a hind leg.

