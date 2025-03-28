New private school to replace charter school, Renaissance Academy

Renaissance Academy will close at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

A new private school called Tallahassee Preparatory Academy will replace the public charter school.

Watch the video to learn more about what to expect from the transition.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Renaissance Academy, a public charter school in Leon County, is set to close its doors at the end of this school year. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Northeast Tallahassee neighborhood. What's sparking conversation is the fact that come the beginning of the 2025 school year, a private school will take its place.

'Renaissance Academy will close at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.'

That's what a statement from the school's owner, Charter Schools USA, reads.

A public charter school advertised as 'Tallahassee's hidden gem' is losing its campus to a new private school called Tallahassee Preparatory Academy as soon as this fall.

CSUSA declined an interview with us, but their statement includes a quote from their state superintendent that in part reads, "While this was a difficult decision, it is ultimately the best one for students in Leon County.. Renaissance Academy has been consistently under-enrolled and is no longer financially sustainable."

Rocky Hanna, LCS Superintendent - "You know, you look at where that school is located, it's located over by Buck Lake Elementary school, Swift Creek Middle school, Moore Elementary School— those are outstanding public schools. They just can't compete with us."

Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna explains the fact that a private school is what's taking over, is an even bigger concern for the community.

Hanna - "We serve every child that shows up at our doorstep, no matter what their learning disability may be, or whether their interests or their needs where these private schools can cherry pick students, keep low income families out by charging the tuition, take the voucher on top of that, which is what this company is going to do, and then just cherry pick kids out of the public schools. It's horrible."

CSUSA's statement says all students and staff can apply to the new private school or apply elsewhere.

Superintendent Hanna tells us there's room for all of them in the public school system.

Hanna - "We have opened our doors and welcomed them with open arms, both their students and their teachers, and we've already seen a number of families leave even before the end of the school year, have enrolled in our schools. Teachers have been reaching out to us to look for employment opportunities."

Renaissance Academy staff can also submit a request to be transferred within Charter Schools USA. Renaissance Academy is the company's only school in Leon County.

In Northeast Tallahassee, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.